Donna D. "MaDonna" DeYoe Downor, 80, of Union City passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Western Reserve Nursing Home in Erie with her family surrounding her.
She was born in Tionesta on December 16, 1939, the daughter of the late Robert L. and Rosalind G. Daye DeYoe.
Donna was in the restaurant business most of her life. She owned several eateries in the Union City area, the most recent being "MaDonna's" on Route 8, just south of the town. She was outgoing and loved her customers, and they loved her in return. She lived up to her motto at the restaurant, "enter a stranger, leave a friend". Many of her customers became extended "family" and each received a hug on their way out the door. She was a member of St. Teresa's Catholic Church in Union City.
Besides her parents and grandparents that helped raise her, she was preceded in death by a sister, Suzanne R. Paladino.
Donna is survived by her lifetime partner of over sixty years, Anthony "Tony" Downor; a son, Troy J. Downor, Arizona; four daughters, Tonette J. Diffenbacher and her husband Dan, of Union City and Wattsburg, LouAnne J. Radashak of Union City, Starr L. Belden and her husband Kenneth of McKean and Sheriee R. Downor, of Union City; a brother, Robert L. DeYoe and his wife Jan of Fla.; three sisters, Charlene F. Crossley of Fla., Marsha S. Martin, Jamestown, N.Y., and Robin Smith and her husband David of Bear Lake, Pa. She is also survived by several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She is further survived by two special friends, Brent (Brat) Jackson of Union City and Richard Horn of Wattsburg.
Due to the Corona Virus, limited calling hours with socially acceptable spacing and the wearing of face masks will be held at St. Teresa's Church, 9 Third Ave., Union City on Tuesday, June 23rd from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m., with Father F. Thomas Suppa officiating. Burial at Pine Grove Cemetery, Corry will be at the convenience of the family.
The C.S. Warthman Funeral Home, Inc., 69 N. Main Street, Union City, Pa., is handling local arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Teresa's Restoration Fund, 9 Third Ave., Union City, PA 16438 or the Union City Fire Department, 50 Second Ave., Union City, Pa 16438.
The family extends a special "Thank You" to the staff at Western Reserve Nursing Home for their compassionate and loving care of their mother.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 21, 2020.