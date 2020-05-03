|
|
Donna J. (Sitter) Douglas, age 89, of Franklin Park, formerly of McCandless, passed to be with her Lord on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Thomas E. Douglas, Sr.
Donna and Tom were a couple at Gridley Junior High and Strong Vincent High School in Erie, Pa. They married in 1950. They lived in Norfolk, Va. and Philadelphia,, Pa. while Tom served in the Navy. After the Navy years, they made their home in Erie until they came to Pittsburgh in 1966 accompanied by four children. Both Donna and Tom were active, dedicated members of Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Donna especially loved playing in the bell choir. Donna loved gardening, reading, knitting, travel and spending time with her family. She also loved her Pittsburgh Penguins. Donna and Tom were fortunate to be able to take several extended road trips across the USA and Canada. They spent time in many national parks.
Donna will be remembered as a smart, strong, loving mother by Susan McDermot (Ken) Leader, Thomas E. (Kathleen) Douglas, Jr., Paul Douglas (Cindy Pace) and David (Kellie) Douglas. She was an extremely proud grandmother of Shawna Douglas, Tommy E. Douglas III, Michael McDermot (Amanda Gavin), Christopher Douglas, James, Benjamin, Rachel and Myles Douglas, Tammy (Dave) Misterka, Taunya Tivo (Bob), and Myles (Amy) McNickle, and great-grandmother of ten. She was the sister of Peter (Jackie) Sitter of Rochester, N.Y. and the late Ronald Sitter. She is also survived by nieces and nephews.
Due to current events, services are private. Memorial service will be held at a later date. Services are entrusted to Schellhaas & Sons Funeral Home, please leave condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Memorial contributions may be made in Donna's name to Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1719 Mt. Royal Blvd, Glenshaw PA 15116.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 3, 2020