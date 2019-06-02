|
Erie
Donna J. Krol died unexpectedly, on May 29, 2019, at her home. She was born on June 19, 1963, in Erie, Pa., the daughter of Ronald Wells, and the late Marilyn (Kellogg) Wells.
She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and her beloved dog Champ. She had a passion for crafting and gardening, loved garage sales, and always had a smart remark and a smile for those who loved her. She was the neighborhood Mom, and loved all of "her kids" like they were her own. She was the matriarch of her family and was beloved by everyone who knew her. She will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her mother.
In addition to her father, she is survived by her husband David J. Krol of Erie, Pa., her children: Jennifer Lewis (Thomas) of Richfield, N.C., and David Krol (Destiny), James Krol (Katie), and Megan Cruz (Jose), all of Erie, Pa., and her grandchildren: Jeremiah, Anthony, Kaitlyn, Christopher, Savannah, Jasmine, Isabella, Vanessa, Olivia, and Aubrianna. She is also survived by her brothers: Wayne Wells and Richard Wells (Kelly), her sister Sharon Malone (Joe), her in-laws: Irene Krol, Sandra Maloney (Brad), John Krol, and Thomas Krol, all of Erie, Pa., and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A private service will be held for the family. Those who wish to remember Donna in a special way may do so by making a donation to . Arrangements are being handled by the Edward J. Garr Funeral Home Inc., 459 East 12th Street, Erie, PA 16503. Please send condolences to garrdavisfuneralhome.com.
