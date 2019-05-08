|
Donna J. Lemmler, age 80, formerly of Erie, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Catherine Kasper Life Center in Plymouth, Indiana.
She was born May 10, 1938, in Warren, Pa., a daughter of the late William and Genevieve Matha Baker.
She was a graduate of Harbor Creek High School. She was a home maker all of her life. She enjoyed camping, reading, gardening, and playing slots.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lemmler in 2014; two brothers: Ken and Ron Baker; and a sister, Sue Scheffner.
Donna is survived by her daughter, Lisa Lemmler-Maas and her husband Terry; two sisters: Sandy McCleary and her husband Dewayne and Linda Brown and her husband Charlie; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Burton Wintergreen Funeral Home, 2532 Norcross Road, Erie, on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m., and are invited to attend services there on Friday at 11 a.m., with Rev. David Edmunds officiating, followed by burial in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to , 1600 Peninsula Dr., Suite15, Erie PA 16505.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 8, 2019