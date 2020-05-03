|
Donna Jean Babbitt Waldman DeDionisio, 89, passed away peacefully, on May 1, 2020, at UPMC Hamot, with her husband Jack by her side and loved ones on the phone. She was born on December 14, 1930, in Erie, Pa., the daughter of Donald and Constance (Mulvey) Babbitt.
Donna was a graduate of Villa Maria Academy and Erie Business College. As a teenager she worked at Pulakos Chocolates. She played the starring role of Snow White at the Erie Playhouse and worked alongside actor Vic Morrow in another production. Ambitious and always active, Donna worked as a public relations manager at Kalkhof Hospital in Lawrence Park, then as a saleswoman, a social worker, a band manager, a marketing director, a newspaper editor, and a real estate agent among other pursuits while helping her spouse with his career, raising four children, and moving from coast to coast.
Those who remember Donna always reflect on her compassion and empathy towards others. She had a big heart, and welcomed many lost souls into her home, helping them get back on their feet. She also kept busy with volunteer work. She helped found the Newcomers Jamboree in Richland, Wash. The creative writing group she started during the 1970s while living in Newport News, Va. is still going strong. In San Jose, Calif., she established a senior job resources center and worked hard to help preserve the historic Hayes Mansion.
Donna adored the music of Andy Williams, Doris Day and other artists of her younger days and she had a beautiful singing voice herself. Her children remember the many songs she used to sing for them. She loved the outdoors, taking her children camping in a Coleman popup, hiking, and exploring. In later years, she and her devoted husband, Jack, enjoyed continent-spanning road trips together and many peaceful walks around Presque Isle.
Donna is survived by her husband John A. DeDionisio "Jack" who cared for her and kept her laughing for twenty-three years; her four children with her first husband, Rodger Waldman, and their spouses—Cynthia Waldman and Robert Dewar of Tehachapi, Calif., Lawrence Waldman and Kathy Kinney of Missoula Mont., Allen and Penny Waldman of San Jose, Calif., and Jeanne Waldman and Iztok Marjanovic, of Sunnyvale, Calif.; stepchildren—Lisa Czejdo and Hank Zawistoski, and Karen DeDionisio of Erie, Pa.; grandchildren—John Dewar and Khanh-Phuong Thai, Joshua Waldman, Mitchell Waldman, William Waldman, Connor Waldman, and Anja Marjanovic; step-grandchildren Aleksander Czejdo, Izabella Czejdo, and Cole DeDionisio; in-laws—Paul J. and Judy DeDionisio, James and Chris DeDionisio, David and Ann DeDionisio, Tom DeDionisio, and John Worner; neighbor Donna Marie DeDionisio, who was like a sister to her; and two dear friends with whom she shared many happy memories—Shirley Sapper and Maria Reardon.
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street, at Greengarden Boulevard, is handling the arrangements, with private mass and burial at Gate of Heaven.
The family wishes to extend a special thanks to the nurses and aids at Lakeland Hospice and the staff at UPMC Hamot for their care and assistance during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania at nwpafoodbank.org.
