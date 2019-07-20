|
|
Donna Jean (Garlena) Novak, age 85, of Millcreek Township, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Western Reserve Golden Living Center. She was born in Gallitzin, Pa., on April 24, 1934, a daughter of the late Kiril and Mary (Kurjuk) Garlena.
Donna was a member of St. Nicholas Orthodox Church. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and was a volunteer grandparent at GECAC. She enjoyed traveling to Connecticut and Florida, but most especially spending time with her family and friends.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by six brothers, Joseph, Michael, Edward, John, Leo and Charles Garlena, and one sister, Tuchyanna Sanders.
Survivors include her loving husband of 49 years, John Novak, one daughter, Lisa Conroy (Kevin) of Southington, Conn. and one son, David Novak of State College. Many nieces and nephews also survive.
Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd., on Sunday from 4 p.m. until time of the Funeral Service at 7:00 p.m. with Fr. Nicholas Mihaly. Additional visitation will be held at Gibbons Funeral Home, 301 Church St., Gallitzin, Pa., on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., followed by a graveside service at St. Patrick Cemetery. Condolences may go to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
