Donna Jean Rickert transitioned on March 9th, 2020, in her home, surrounded by family. She was born on May 28th, 1939, in Parkersburg, W.Va., to the late Barbara Irene and Aloysius Lawrence Davis.
She began her employment early on with the Internal Revenue Dept. in Parkersburg, W.Va., until she met and married William W. Rickert Jr. and relocated to Erie, Pa. Over the years, she had worked at Inland Container, Martin Marietta Nuclear Power and Erie County within two departments, until she retired from Erie County.
She became the youngest church musician at age 12 at Zion Baptist Church. Donna played for many churches over the years to include Second Baptist, Morning Star Baptist, Mount Ebal Baptist, Victory Christina Center, Antioch Baptist and Shiloh Baptist Church. God blessed Donna with the strength to play piano for 69 years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband William W. Rickert Jr. and all her siblings: three brothers Aloysius Davis Jr., Robert Davis, and Earl Davis and four sisters Dora Davis, Barbara Powell, Carolyn Lindsey and Deborah Fields.
She leaves to cherish her memory four daughters Tracey (Steven) Thomas, Terri (Jeffrey) Moyer (partner Greg Ramsey), Timeree (Michael) Byrd of Erie, Pa., and Toia (Wayne) Elliott of Indianapolis, In., and one son Michael ( Shauna) Davis of Parkersburg, W.Va, 17 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
We can't fail to mention three very special people in her life: one niece Jewell Williams, two lifelong friends Robert Crosby and Sharon Wright, along with her cousin Gloria Brody.
Friends may visit with the family at Shiloh Baptist Church, 901 East 5th Street, Erie, PA 16503, on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 6-8 p.m., where a celebration of life will take place on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.
Professional services are entrusted to Pitts Funeral Home, 2926 Pine Ave., Erie, PA 16504.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 13, 2020