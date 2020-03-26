|
|
Donna Jean Tobin, 67, of Erie, passed away peacefully, at Pleasant Ridge Manor, on Monday, March 23, 2020, after a lengthy illness.
She was born in Dunkirk, N.Y., then moved to Erie as a child. She was a daughter of the late William and Elizabeth (Marconi) Brandon.
Donna attended Mt. Carmel Catholic School and Academy High School, where she graduated from in 1968. She then attended Edinboro University, where she graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Early Childhood Development. She was a Head Start teacher for 30 years. After retiring, she enjoyed spending time with her sister, kids, and grandchildren. She was a longtime member of Holy Family Catholic Church.
Survivors include two sons, Jay Tobin (Jackie) of Crawford County, and Mike Tobin of Erie, six grandchildren, and three step-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Sandra Brandon, a brother, Bill Brandon, and a son, Rick Tobin.
In accordance with CDC guidelines, Memorial Services will be private for family and will be held at a later date.
Askins Cremation Funeral Services, 8354 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16509, is assisting the family with arrangements.
