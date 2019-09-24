|
Donna Kuczynski Brown, 57, of Erie, passed away peacefully following a brief illness on Sunday September 22, 2019 at St. Mary's Home at Asbury Ridge. She was born in Buffalo, N.Y. on August 9, 1962 a daughter of Patricia Omniewski Greene and Walter Kuczynski.
Donna attended Erie Business Center and Penn State Behrend and went on to work at Northwest Savings Bank. Most recently she worked as a dispatcher with Jefferson Trucking Service. She enjoyed writing, dancing, and music, especially Prince.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, William Stablein.
In addition to her parents survivors include one son, Matthew Stablein of Erie; two sisters, Diane Behr and her husband, Ed, of Pittsburgh and Denise Larsen and her husband, John, of Girard; one brother, David Kuczynski and his wife, Connie, of Erie; her stepmother, Judy Kuczynski of Erie; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of services there at 12 noon. Burial will follow in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the family in care of the funeral home.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 24, 2019