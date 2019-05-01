|
Donna L. (Thomas) Black, age 67, of Summit Township, passed away on April 25, 2019. She was born in Erie, on May 17, 1951, a daughter of the "very loving" Virginia (Aldrich) Thomas and Wilbert Thomas.
"She was very compassionate about the elderly and worked for many years as a food service director in a nursing home and as a care giver."
Donna was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Chuck Black, who died of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, "a son Emery Black, who died of a hit and run accident, a daughter, Darlene (Black) Jackson, who died of cancer," a sister, Susie Werntz and a sister-in-law, Laurie Thomas.
She is survived by five daughters, Lisa Will, husband Matt, Wendy Antalek, Mary Russell, husband Dave, Chris Snyder, husband Jim and Val Lentz, husband Dave and one son, Charles Black, three brothers, Paul Thomas, wife Doreen, Kenny Thomas, Howard Thomas wife Jill, and "one sister." Donna is also survived by many "beautiful grandchildren and great grandchildren," her best friend of many years, Judy McGuire, and several nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to call at the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street, on Thursday from 4 until a service at 7 p.m. with Rev. Shane Thompson. Burial will be private, in Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the COPD Foundation.
