Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
4216 Sterrettania Road
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-7656
Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
1:30 PM
Laurel Hill Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Meeder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna L. (Kennedy/Young) Meeder


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donna L. (Kennedy/Young) Meeder Obituary
Donna L. (Kennedy/Young) Meeder, age 79, of Erie and formerly of North East, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Walnut Creek Nursing Facility. She was born in Erie on June 29, 1939, daughter of the late Stephen and Muriel (Jones) Kennedy.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John M. Meeder (formerly of Ripley, N.Y.).

She is survived by her brother, David D. Kennedy of Millcreek and her daughter, Tammie G. (Young) Bundy and her husband, Brian R. Bundy, of Fairview.

Donna retired from Van De Kamp's Foods after 22 years of service. She was a volunteer at Twinbrook Medical Center and part of its Red Hat Society. In her younger years, Donna loved to roller skate. She enjoyed shopping with her daughter, being teased by her son-in-law, having ice cream at Sara's and taking boat rides on the Lady Kate with her brother, and listening to and singing karaoke at Waldameer Park. She also loved dogs and feeding the "baby cows" at her husband's farm.

A graveside service will be held in Laurel Hill Cemetery on Saturday June 29th, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. Arrangements are under the care of the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now