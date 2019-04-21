|
Donna L. (Kennedy/Young) Meeder, age 79, of Erie and formerly of North East, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Walnut Creek Nursing Facility. She was born in Erie on June 29, 1939, daughter of the late Stephen and Muriel (Jones) Kennedy.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John M. Meeder (formerly of Ripley, N.Y.).
She is survived by her brother, David D. Kennedy of Millcreek and her daughter, Tammie G. (Young) Bundy and her husband, Brian R. Bundy, of Fairview.
Donna retired from Van De Kamp's Foods after 22 years of service. She was a volunteer at Twinbrook Medical Center and part of its Red Hat Society. In her younger years, Donna loved to roller skate. She enjoyed shopping with her daughter, being teased by her son-in-law, having ice cream at Sara's and taking boat rides on the Lady Kate with her brother, and listening to and singing karaoke at Waldameer Park. She also loved dogs and feeding the "baby cows" at her husband's farm.
A graveside service will be held in Laurel Hill Cemetery on Saturday June 29th, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. Arrangements are under the care of the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 21, 2019