Mrs. Donna L. Roberts, 87, of Titusville, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019.
Mrs. Roberts was born on July 22, 1932, in Oil City, to the late Clayton and Elizabeth Morse Moyer.
She married George L. "Mannie" Roberts on October 10, 1953, in Mayville, N.Y. Mr. Roberts preceded her in death on February 11, 2012.
She was a graduate of Colestock High School, class of 1950.
Donna was previously employed by GTE Sylvania in Pleasantville for six years, as well as for several families in the Titusville area.
She formerly attended Hydetown Baptist Church and Titusville Church of the Nazarene.
Donna enjoyed spending time with her McDonald's friends and loved being around her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by three sons, George Roberts and wife Penny of Edinboro, Jeff Roberts and wife Jean of Titusville, Jon Roberts and wife Janice of Amhurst, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Jason Roberts and fiancé Amity, Julie Peden and husband Joe, Jack Roberts and wife Heather, Jena Dillemuth, Kristin Rotko and husband Brian, Brian Roberts and wife Haley, Zachary Roberts; ten great-grandchildren, DeShaun Herzog, Austin Roberts, Jorja Peden, Josie Peden, Judd Peden, Sydney Rotko, Madison Rotko, Addison Roberts, Brianna Roberts, and Hayden Roberts; a brother, Michael Ranney of Lockport, N.Y.; two sisters, Marilyn Moore of Titusville, Christina Moyer of Cranberry Township; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Donna was preceded in death by four children who died in infancy; a sister, Geraldine Kirch; and a brother, Donald Moyer.
Friends and family may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, PA 16354, on Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and attend the funeral service there on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. with Pastor Jeff Sterling officiating.
Interment will be in Sunnyside Cemetery, Centerville.
Memorial contributions may be made to www.rettsyndrome.org on-line, 1 (800) 818-7388 by phone, or Rett Syndrome, 4600 Devitt Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45246.
