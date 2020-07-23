1/2
Donna Lee (Sexauer) Finn
1937 - 2020
Donna Lee (Sexauer) Finn, 83 of Zephryhills, Fla.passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family in person and in spirit, on Thursday, July 16, 2020, after an extended illness.

She was born on June 8, 1937, to the late Margaret and William Sexauer.

Donna is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, James A. Finn, whom she married on October 6, 1956 at Faith Lutheran Redeemer Church in Erie, Pa. Donna is also survived by her son, James M. Finn and wife Dyana Finn, daughter Laurie Smith and husband Earl Smith, Karen Doherty and husband Jack Doherty, Sandra Finn and partner Bob Collins, as well as nine grandchildren, Rhonda Longo, Adam Smith, James D. Finn, Krissy Baumgart, Mark Finn, Kyle Smith, Kassie Spacht, Katie Getty and Robert Spacht, and 25 great-grandchildren, who lovingly know her as GG or Nanna G. Donna is further survived by her sister Genevieve Rathburn, and the late Judy Brinkley.

Donna graduated in 1956 from Harborcreek High School in Harborcreek, Pa. Donna enjoyed visiting with family and friends, crafting, taking pictures, painting, her cats, and a good game of Aggravation, where her competitive spirit earned her the name of Swampwater Donna. Donna and her husband Jim enjoyed traveling, and visited 47 states during their many motorcycle trips. Donna and Jim started their life together in Erie, Pa., and later established a second residence in Zephyrhills, Fla., where they made many wonderful friends.

Donna was very loved by her family and friends, and she loved them just as much. She was generous, giving and did so much for others. She will be fondly remembered by her family and her life will be celebrated in a private ceremony. There will be no public viewing for Donna due to Covid-19.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

July 23, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. I will see you when I get there. Love vicki
Victoria Wieczorek
Family
July 23, 2020
Donna was the sweetest kid! She lived across station rd. We moved and she married her love Jimmy. Will miss her at 9class reunions. Sorry Jim and family...
Patricia ostrowski
Friend
July 23, 2020
To the Finn Family, I'm so sorry to hear of Donna's passing. She was a wonderful woman. May God give you extra grace to help heal you.
Dave Castano
Friend
July 23, 2020
We are sorry to hear about your loss from Michael, Mary and George Slupski. Along with the rest of the families on Redwood Drive.
MICHAEL SLUPSKI
Neighbor
July 22, 2020
Jim and family,
Please accept my condolences on Donna's passing. Walter always loved seeing you guys, as did I. I hope they are visiting in heaven as he went home on the 14th.
Karen Maison
Friend
July 19, 2020
Laurie and Earl, and family, my heart is with you at this time. Love and prayers are coming your way at this time. Thinking of all of you and your Dad.
Debbie Hackett
Friend
