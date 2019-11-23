|
Donna Lee (White) Harcourt, age 82, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at her residence in Harborcreek.
She was born in Ebensburg, Pa., on July 3, 1937, the daughter of the late Geoffrey and Izora Morton White.
She is survived by two daughters, Kathy Lee Schappel of Westfield, N.J., and Sandra Marie Harcourt of Harborcreek Twp., Pa., two grandsons, Joshua Mark Schappel and Samuel Mark Schappel.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel H. Harcourt, four brothers, Jim, Larry, Walter, and Donald White, and two sisters, Dolores Kennedy and Gertrude Mowrey.
Donna was a member of the East Lake Road Alliance Church. She worked at Dr. Drumheller's office an UPMC Hamot hospital as a Registered Nurse. Donna was a very active volunteer in many organizations. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Her favorite bible verse was John 3:16 "For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life."
Friends may call on Sunday at the East Lake Road Alliance Church 4500 East Lake Rd. Erie, PA 16511 from 4 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 6 p.m. The Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., will be handling the arrangements. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com
Burial will take place Monday at 1 p.m. at Lakeside Cemetery.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Second Harvest Food Bank 1507 Grimm Dr. Erie, PA 16501.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 23, 2019