Donna Louise (Kallenbach) Strong, age 84, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Golden Living Center – Walnut Creek.
She was born on April 8, 1935, in Erie, to the late Kenneth and Edith Kallenbach.
Donna graduated from Millcreek High School. She married David Strong on October 2, 1953 and together they had four children, Daniel Strong (wife, Sari), David Eric Strong (wife, Jennifer), Dana Scalzitti (husband, Gary) and Ronald Strong (girlfriend, Debbie Leigl).
Donna is further survived by her seven treasured grandchildren, Christopher Strong, Danielle Strong, Greg Matson, Jamie Polito, Lauren Giuca, Leah Scalzitti and Ryan Scalzitti, as well as ten special great-grandchildren. Further surviving is her dear brother, Dale Kallenbach and his wife, Mary Ann, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Donna loved her family immeasurably and they will miss her very much. Donna lived her life happily devoted as one of Jehovah's Witnesses, reading the Bible and teaching others about God's Kingdom. She was a loving, hardworking wife, mother and grandmother.
Donna worked many years for the family business as the bookkeeper at West End Auto Body and later as a piano teacher with many students she enjoyed teaching through the years. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, playing the piano and had a special green thumb growing and nurturing flowers and plants. She loved helping people, no matter the need and enjoyed making others happy.
Preceding Donna in death, besides her parents, are her sister, Evelyn Comeau, brother-in-law, Jack Comeau, sister-in-law, Barbara Morgan and great-granddaughter, Riley Strong.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Golden Living Center-Walnut Creek, UPMC Hamot Medical Center and Aseracare Hospice for treating Donna with tender care, dignity and compassion during her stays these last few months. We'd also like to express our sincere appreciation to Burton Westlake Funeral Home for their kind and compassionate assistance in helping us plan and fulfill Donna's last wishes.
Memorial contributions may be made to Watchtower Bible & Tract Society of New York, Inc. Worldwide Work, Attn: Accounting, 900 Red Mills Rd., Wallkill, NY 12589-5200, or to Because You Care, Inc. Animal Rescue Service, 6941 West Rd., McKean, PA 16426.
Due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, a celebration of life will be held at a future date to be announced.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th. St.
Private interment will be held at a later date in Fairview Cemetery.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 5, 2020