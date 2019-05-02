|
|
Donna Lynn Leamer Mallette, age 58, of Harborcreek, passed away suddenly, due to health complications, on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at UPMC Hamot. She was born in Ripley, N.Y., on August 5, 1960, daughter of Quintley and Louise (Baum) Leamer of Ripley.
Donna was a 1977 graduate of Ripley Central School. She was currently employed by the Harbor Creek School District. Donna was previously employed by Port Erie Plastics and had also owned and operated the former Ma's Tavern in Lawrence Park. She was a member of the North East Crazy Quilters, and loved to use her talents in making quilts for children and others in need. Donna also enjoyed bowling, flower and vegetable gardening, caning, metal detecting and gold panning. She will always be remembered for her warmth, kindness, generosity and for her love and compassion for animals, especially her cats and chickens.
Donna was preceded in death by one brother, Dale Leamer; and one brother-in-law, David Mallette.
In addition to her parents, survivors include her beloved husband of 36 years, William S. Mallette, Jr.; two children, Joshua Mallette and Kaylie Mallette, both of Harborcreek; three sisters: Linda Best (Bob) of Ripley, Kathleen Taft of Corning, N.Y. and Jean Irwin (Gary) of Ripley; two brothers, John Leamer of Jamestown, N.Y. and Bob Leamer (Bonnie) of North East; in-laws, William, Sr. and Joyce Mallette of Harborcreek; one sister-in-law, Charlene Bish (Mike) of Harborcreek; one brother-in-law, Ed Mallette of North East; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family and friends may call at the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 5151 Buffalo Rd. (at Hannon Rd., in Harborcreek Township), on Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 1575 Corporate Woods Pkwy., Ste. 150, Uniontown, OH 44685, or to any local animal shelter of one's choice.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 2, 2019