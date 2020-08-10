Donna M. Selden Willard passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Haven Hospice in Florida.
Donna M. Selden Willard, 89, formerly of Fairview was born April 21, 1931 in Erie, the daughter of the late Judd and Martha (Harrison) Selden.
She graduated from Girard's Rice Avenue Union High School in 1949. She became engaged while working at LORD Corporation to the love of her life, her "Florida boy" who traveled the world (Army WWII), Donald Everett Willard, from Ormond Beach, Florida. They married on June 24, 1950. Honeymooned on Golden Pond, Squam Lake, New Hampshire. Then moved into their house that Donald designed and he and Judd built in Fairview.
She was an active member of the Girard Presbyterian Church and the Girard Eastern Star, now Albion Chapter #22. She was a Girl Scout leader and a Rainbow Advisor in Girard.
She was an awesome homemaker. Sewed beautiful clothes for her girls and cooked fabulous meals and had wonderful dinner parties and cookouts for family and dear friends. She enjoyed reading biographies about American President's mothers and wives. She loved biking around town. Enjoyed watching her grandchildren when needed.
Many fond memories of boating caravan trips with dear friends to Keuka Lake, N.Y. and Leisure Bay, Ontario, Canada. Boating and waterskiing every weekend on the Peninsula with dear family friends followed by evening cookouts. Celebrated many birthday dinner parties for her friends having prepared her requested Chop Suey dinner, loved by many.
She loved to travel and enjoyed her trips to Madison, Wis., visiting her grandchildren. Then off to Florida to visit her grandchildren there. She enjoyed her trips to Hawaii with her oldest granddaughter. Her trips to Colorado to visit her nephew Mark and his wife, Cindy, and her niece, Jackie.
During retirement, Donna and the Governor (Donald) enjoyed summers at their cottage on Lake Canadohta with family and friends. Widowed, she eventually moved in with her daughter Cheryl and family in Florida. There she enjoyed receiving the postcards from her grandson, Matthew, that he had sent her from all the world, looking forward to his return to hear all the stories of his adventures. She thoroughly enjoyed her hair and makeup done all the time by her granddaughter, Sarah. She was loved and well cared for.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Donald Everett Willard and brother Harold Selden and his daughter Jackie Selden.
She is survived by her two daughters, Laura Wolfe (Richard), of Madison, Wis., Cheryl Medlin (Wesley), of Fleming Island, Fla.; four grandchildren, Amber Wolfe of Chicago. Ill., Richard Wolfe(Samantha) of Madison, Wis., Matthew Medlin of Port Orange, Fla., and Sarah Medlin of Fleming Island, Fla.; and a nephew Mark Selden of Aurora, Colorado.
Friends may call on Wednesday, August 12th from 11 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with a service to be held at 1:00 p.m. at the Edder Funeral Home Inc., 309 Main St. E. with Reverend James Rimmer officiating. Burial to follow at Girard CemeterIn lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children
, 1645 W 8th Street, Erie, Pa. 16505.
.