Donna M. (Kidder) Spangler, 92, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020, at Sarah A. Reed Retirement Center. She was born in Erie, on May 20, 1927, a daughter of the late George and Margaret (Schnell) Kidder.
Donna graduated from Villa Maria Academy Class of 1945. She was a secretary transcriptionist with Dr. Robert Stuart. A lifelong member of Our Lady of Peace Church. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 65 years, Merle Spangler, who she married in 1949; a brother, James Kidder; a sister, Sally Balkovic; and a brother-in-law, John Balkovic
Survivors include a son, Thomas L. Spangler of Erie; five daughters, Margaret Mary "Peggy" Spangler of Erie, Kathleen Meko, husband Joseph, of Woodstock, Ga., Anne Semrau, husband Richard, of Erie, Diane Caviness, husband Daniel, of Sumner, Wash., and Carolyn Gallagher, husband David, of Waterford; 18 grandchildren, Cassandra, Michael, Sara, Melissa, Timothy, Daniel, Anthony, Kaitlyn, Justin, Jared, Patrick, Rachelle, Benjamin, Erika, Aaron, Kara, Brittany, and Mitchell; 17 great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Geri Kidder of Erie; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd., and are invited to a service there on Monday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a funeral mass at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace Church. Burial will follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Barber National Institute, 100 Barber Place, Erie, PA 16507, or to Our Lady of Peace Church, 2401 W. 38th St., Erie, PA 16506. Condolences and photos may be sent at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 15, 2020