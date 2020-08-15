Donna Mae Brunner, 85, of Cranesville, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at her residence, with her family by her side.
She was born April 16, 1935, in Erie, daughter of the late Howard and Gretchen (Bosch) Jeannerett.
Donna was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Albion, and she was a member of the Altar Rosary Society. She was past president and secretary of the Albion American Legion and past president of the Albion Moose Club. She enjoyed travelling and camping, and loved spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a great-granddaughter, Blakelyn Hayes.
Donna is survived by her husband of 66 years, Don Brunner, a daughter, Debbie Anderson and her husband, Chuck, a son, Douglas Brunner and his wife, Sheila, all of Cranesville. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, Charlie, Shaun, Samantha, Brandon, Chrissy, Randy and Rachael, and 15 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to say thank you to Asera Care Hospice for all their help. Calling hours will be held at the Mattera Funeral Home, 188 East State Street, Albion, on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Strict CDC guidelines of limiting the number of people, wearing face coverings and social distancing will be followed. A graveside service will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. in Hope Cemetery, Wellsburg. To send flowers, light a memory candle, or leave a condolence, please visit www.matterafuneralhome.com
