Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
View Map
Donna Mae Hancock Hibbler


1934 - 2019
Donna Mae Hancock Hibbler Obituary
On Sunday, December 29, 2019, during a sudden illness, Donna Mae Hancock Hibbler, age 85, was taken on the wings of angels to Jesus and the Holy Father. Donna was born on April 14, 1934, in Erie, daughter of the late Vernon Eugene Hancock, and Ruby Lavina Peck.

Besides caring for her large family, Donna enjoyed crocheting, playing cards, bingo, shopping, dominoes, and dancing.

She was preceded in death by her husband of over 25 years, Warren Franklin Hibbler; Arloe Ross; John Evans; two sisters, Wilma Ross, and Sandra Vetter; one daughter, Darlene Hibbler; and one grandson, Daniel Ross.

She is survived by her brother, Eugene Hancock (Sharyn) of Tenn.; her sister, Kathy Love (Keith) of Pa.; eight children, Josephine Miller of Texas, Richard Ross (Judy), David Ross Sr. (Amijo), James Hibbler (Kristy) all of Pa., Danielle Curry, Brandy Hibbler, Brittany Hibbler, and Brigette Hibbler all of Fla.; several grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. and are invited to attend a Funeral Service there on Tuesday at 11 a.m. conducted by Rev. Debra Rogosky.

Interment will follow at Grahamville Cemetery.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 5, 2020
