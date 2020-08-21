Donna Mae Rhineberger Michalski, 70, of Erie, Pa., was surrounded by her loved ones when she gained her wings on August 9th, 2020.
Donna had a spirit about her that could light up a room. Whether she was telling crazy stories about being born on the kitchen table, joking around chasing one of us, or finding a way to help someone in need. That is the epitome of who she was. And that smile she smiled would engulf you, allowing her love to be felt without saying a word.
She was born to the late Ronald and Margaret "Peggy" (Warden) Rhineberger on March 20th, 1950, in Cherry Tree, Pa. In 1979 she married the love of her life Alan (Mitch) Michalski and proceeded to have over 40 beautiful years together. Donna was the proud owner of Michalski's Café for over two decades and was truly a pillar in the community. Her kindness and generosity to her patrons and all of those around her was something to be admired. It was at the Café that her nickname was coined, and she would be affectionately known as, The Dragon Lady.
Donna had many hobbies but, her favorite was boating on Lake Erie. Using her jet-ski and boat any chance she could to be with her friends, children, and grandchildren. Meant the absolute world to her. And it was on the lake that she made most of her beautiful family memories.
Donna Mae is loved beyond words, her children lost their hero, their mentor, their guiding light, their momma. Her grandchildren lost their beloved Nana. Her husband lost his one and only soul mate. The loss will be felt forever. She is survived by the big three, her children, Misty Chaney, Raymond (Randy) Lubin, and Andrea (Richard) King, all of Erie, and her precious grandchildren, Nicholas and Ryan Lubin of Erie, Tessa (Ryan) Peters of Cambridge Springs, Dakota Chaney of Union City, and Tyler and Hailey King of Erie.
Donna is also survived by many siblings, including Doris (Fonso) Rodriguez of Erie, Judy (Dennis) Nowacinski of Erie, Varonica Swan of Missouri, Susan (Pat) Newman of Albion, Ronald (Theresa) Rhineberger Jr. of Springboro, Denise (Dave) Gillette, Richard Rhineberger, and Shon Rhineberger, all of Linesville, and Renee (Chuck) Mellott of Sandy Lake. She is also survived by brothers-in-law, Joseph Paul (Connie) Michalski of Girard, and Chris (Mary) Michalski of Millcreek and sister-in-law, Mary Jo Michalski of Erie, many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
Donna was preceded in death by her sisters, Nancy Harvey and Mary (Rich) Mangoni, as well as mother-in-law and father-in-law, Joseph and Harriet (Matzack) Michalski and brother-in-law, David Michalski.
Family and Ffriends are welcome to the funeral calling hours at Saint Stanislaus Church, 516 E. 13th St., Erie, Pa., on Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 3:00 p.m.
Arrangements are entrusted to Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, 459 E. 12th St., Erie, PA 16503. Condolences may be made to the family at www.garrdavisfuneralhome.com
