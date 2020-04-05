|
Donna Marie Hassell (née Woeckner), age 84, passed away peacefully, on Saturday, March 28, 2020, in Sebring, Florida. She was born on January 16, 1936, in Erie, Pennsylvania, to the late Ray and Marcella Woeckner.
She was a graduate of Millcreek High School in 1953. She married the love of her life, William C. Hassell, on July 30, 1955, in Erie, Pennsylvania.
Donna was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She loved baking her world-famous apple pie. Donna was a devoted member of Weis Library United Methodist Church. She had a special talent for storytelling through over 60 years' worth of scrapbooks. She was known to many as the "Uno Queen." And she was a child at heart for Walt Disney World.
Donna is lovingly remembered by her husband of 64 years, William C.; and her children, Joyce (Terry) Murray and William R. (Eileen). Donna will also be fondly remembered by her four grandchildren Paul, Tara, Ryan and Delaney; by her three great-grandsons Brooks, Jaxson and Owen; by her two sisters Janet (Robert) Cook and Carol (George) Lavoie; and many nieces and nephews.
A private memorial service will be held at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Private interment will be at Weis Library Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations made to the Parkinson Foundation Western Pennsylvania, 575 Lincoln Ave., Bellevue, PA 15202.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 5, 2020