Donna R. Hannah, 66, of Youngsville, passed away on August 17, 2020 at her residence, surrounded by her family.
Donna was born September 15, 1953 in Erie to the late Carl R. Hannah and Mildred (Bailey) Hannah.
She worked as an LPN at the Warren State Hospital and previously as a nurses aid at the Warren General Hospital and the Rouse Warren Co. Home. Donna was a huge volunteer, including the soup kitchen at St. Joseph Church. She was currently making masks for the kids to go back to school. She enjoyed sewing and crocheting and every year made hats and mittens for the kids at St. Joseph's School in Warren. Donna will be remembered as someone who would go out of her way to help others.
She is survived by a son, Marc Nuhfer of Erie, her siblings, Rev. Jack (Pat) Hannah and Alex (Marilyn) Hannah, both of North East, Rose (Kenny) Nuhfer of Clarendon and Laura Flasher of Youngsville, two grandsons, Bryden James and Haiden Nuhfer of Lottsville, and several nieces and nephews, that she considered her own children.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings, Ann Meyerink, Geraldine Vickey, Richard Hannah and Peggy Ross.
Friends and family will be received on Friday, August 21, 2020 at the Nelson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 314 North Main St. in Youngsville from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at which time a funeral service will take place there.
The family suggests memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Warren Co. at hospiceofwarrencounty.org
or to the Visiting Nurses of Warren General Hospital. Condolences to the family may be made at www.nelsonfuneralhome.net
