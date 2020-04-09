|
Donna Rose Dalia, age 71, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Sarah Reed Rehabilitation Center. She was born on June 12, 1948, in Queens, New York, to the late Vincent and Yolanda (Tortorelli) Dalia.
Donna Rose graduated from Mater Christi, class of 1965, in Astoria, N.Y. During her professional career early in life she worked as an accountant before the birth or her daughter Joylene.
After Joylene left the nest, Donna Rose chose a life of world travel and adventure. She was a devoted Catholic, making several trips to Rome and was especially involved with the St. Jude Shrine in Baltimore, Md.
More than anything, Donna Rose loved her daughter Joylene Ehrich and son-in-law Chris, along with their two sons Christopher James and Alexander Vincent Ehrich. She shared her passion for theater and music with her daughter and later with her two grandsons. She adored spending time with her grandsons and teaching them Italian. She was a magnificent cook and loved to treat her family to delicious dishes from her travels and her upbringing.
Due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, a celebration of life will be held at a future date and will be announced by Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 West 26th St., Erie, PA 16506.
For those who would like to watch the private family service virtually, which will take place on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 1 p.m. EST, please click this link to view: https://www.facebook.com/BurtonFuneralHomesAndCrematoryInc/.
