|
|
Donnie Edward Homan Jr., age 57, of Erie, died on Monday, December 9, 2019, at his residence. He was born on November 9, 1962, the son of Donnie Edward Homan Sr., of Erie, and the late Alta Lucille (Proper) Raymond.
Donnie graduated from Triangle Tech and was a self-employed electrician in the Erie area for several years. Donnie enjoyed reading, drawing, cooking, and mechanics. He was also an avid beach goer and nature enthusiast.
He was preceded in death by his infant brother, Dale Homan; and his son, Donnie Holman III.
He is survived by his children, Devin Homan, Gracie Homan, Jozlyn Homan, Amber Homan, and Lauri Remoir; brother, Dale Homan; and a sister, Karen Moore; as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins.
Private funeral arrangements are being handled by the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East. Memorials may be made to the Erie Regional Cancer Center, 2500 West 12th St., Erie.
Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 12, 2019