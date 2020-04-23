|
Dora A. Brown, 88, of Erie, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Pleasant Ridge Manor. She was born in Waterford Township on April 28, 1931, daughter of the late Osborne and Leora Lane Holder.
Dora enjoyed spending time at the Peninsula, at family gatherings, wallpapering and doing home improvement projects. She was a member of the Fairview Presbyterian Church and a devoted Deacon and choir member for many years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother John Holder, her son-in-law Charles Palmer, and great-grandson Joseph Palmer.
Dora is survived by her loving husband, Herbert Brown of Erie, Pa.; her daughter, Debra Brown Palmer, of Harlem, Ga.; grandson, Bryan Palmer of Casa Grande, Ariz.; granddaughter Haley Holmes of Grovetown, Ga.; four great-grandchildren, Savannah, Alessia, Dominick and Sydney; her sisters, Clarice Kristovich and Martha Burge (Donald); and many nieces and nephews.
Burial will be private and arrangements were made by the Van Matre Funeral Home of Waterford, Pa. To send condolences, please visit www.vanmatrefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 23, 2020