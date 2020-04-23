Home

POWERED BY

Services
Van Matre Funeral Home - Waterford
105 Walnut Street
Waterford, PA 16441
(814) 796-2413
Resources
More Obituaries for Dora Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dora A. Brown


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dora A. Brown Obituary
Dora A. Brown, 88, of Erie, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Pleasant Ridge Manor. She was born in Waterford Township on April 28, 1931, daughter of the late Osborne and Leora Lane Holder.

Dora enjoyed spending time at the Peninsula, at family gatherings, wallpapering and doing home improvement projects. She was a member of the Fairview Presbyterian Church and a devoted Deacon and choir member for many years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother John Holder, her son-in-law Charles Palmer, and great-grandson Joseph Palmer.

Dora is survived by her loving husband, Herbert Brown of Erie, Pa.; her daughter, Debra Brown Palmer, of Harlem, Ga.; grandson, Bryan Palmer of Casa Grande, Ariz.; granddaughter Haley Holmes of Grovetown, Ga.; four great-grandchildren, Savannah, Alessia, Dominick and Sydney; her sisters, Clarice Kristovich and Martha Burge (Donald); and many nieces and nephews.

Burial will be private and arrangements were made by the Van Matre Funeral Home of Waterford, Pa. To send condolences, please visit www.vanmatrefuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dora's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -