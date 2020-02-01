|
Dora M. Martin, 98, of Kingsville, Ohio, passed away January 30, 2020. She was born February 25, 1921, in Akron, Ohio, the daughter of the late John and Stella Stevenson Stone.
Dora was a member of Eastside Presbyterian Church in Ashtabula. She is remembered for her strong faith, her love for her family, her gift of hospitality, being a wonderful cook, and teaching her family proper etiquette. She sang solos and was in church choirs from a young age. Dora was an avid reader. She loved to shop, and loved hats!!!
Survivors include two daughters, Patricia Wheeler of East Springfield, Pa. and Shirley (Richard) Pustelak of Erie, Pa.; grandchildren, Jeffrey Wheeler, Michael (Ericka) Wheeler, Douglas Wheeler, Carrie Brocious, Todd (Tracy) Pustelak, and Chris (Meleah) Pustelak; 11 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and two nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William N. Martin, to whom she was married to for 67 years. She was also preceded by her daughter, Sandra L. Martin; her granddaughter, Tracey M. Pustelak; her younger sister, Ruth Frey; and her son-in-law, Bruce L. Wheeler; and a nephew Michael Frey.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, February 2nd, from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Marcy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 208 Liberty St., Conneaut, Ohio.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, February 3rd, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Ed Huntley, Associate Pastor of Federated Church, officiating
Burial will follow in Springfield Cemetery, East Springfield, Pa.
The family wishes to express our gratitude to the special care given by her care team of Hospice of Western Reserve and the wonderful nursing staff and aides that cared for her at Ashtabula County Nursing and Rehab.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Western Reserve, 1166 Lake Ave., Ashtabula, OH 44004.
