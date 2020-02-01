Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marcy Funeral Home
208 Liberty Street
Conneaut, OH 44030
(440) 593-4253
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Marcy Funeral Home
208 Liberty Street
Conneaut, OH 44030
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Marcy Funeral Home
208 Liberty Street
Conneaut, OH 44030
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dora Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dora M. Martin


1921 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dora M. Martin Obituary
Dora M. Martin, 98, of Kingsville, Ohio, passed away January 30, 2020. She was born February 25, 1921, in Akron, Ohio, the daughter of the late John and Stella Stevenson Stone.

Dora was a member of Eastside Presbyterian Church in Ashtabula. She is remembered for her strong faith, her love for her family, her gift of hospitality, being a wonderful cook, and teaching her family proper etiquette. She sang solos and was in church choirs from a young age. Dora was an avid reader. She loved to shop, and loved hats!!!

Survivors include two daughters, Patricia Wheeler of East Springfield, Pa. and Shirley (Richard) Pustelak of Erie, Pa.; grandchildren, Jeffrey Wheeler, Michael (Ericka) Wheeler, Douglas Wheeler, Carrie Brocious, Todd (Tracy) Pustelak, and Chris (Meleah) Pustelak; 11 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and two nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William N. Martin, to whom she was married to for 67 years. She was also preceded by her daughter, Sandra L. Martin; her granddaughter, Tracey M. Pustelak; her younger sister, Ruth Frey; and her son-in-law, Bruce L. Wheeler; and a nephew Michael Frey.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, February 2nd, from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Marcy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 208 Liberty St., Conneaut, Ohio.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, February 3rd, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Ed Huntley, Associate Pastor of Federated Church, officiating

Burial will follow in Springfield Cemetery, East Springfield, Pa.

The family wishes to express our gratitude to the special care given by her care team of Hospice of Western Reserve and the wonderful nursing staff and aides that cared for her at Ashtabula County Nursing and Rehab.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Western Reserve, 1166 Lake Ave., Ashtabula, OH 44004.

Please sign the guestbook at marcyfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dora's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -