Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory - Girard
525 Main Street East
Girard, PA 16417
(814) 774-3603
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
4:00 PM
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory - Girard
525 Main Street East
Girard, PA 16417
Service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory - Girard
525 Main Street East
Girard, PA 16417
Dora M. Mays Obituary
Dora M. Mays, age 88, of Girard, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Fairview Manor.

She was born in Butler, Pa., on June 1, 1930, a daughter of the late Russell and Lillian Wilson Harper.

Dora was a graduate of Girard Union High School. She was the second female Bus Driver for Girard School District for over 39 years.

She enjoyed cards, bingo and going to the casino. She was a volunteer at Pleasant Ridge Manor for many years. Her family meant the world to her and she enjoyed spending time at parties, dinners, family gatherings and at their Camp R U INN.

She will be remembered for her wit and sense of humor.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur Dale Mays; two sisters: Nelda Stokes and Mary Lou Carlson; and a brother, Robert Meade Harper.

She is survived by her daughter, LuAnne (Ken) MacIsaac of Girard; three sons: Dana K. Mays, David H. (Hannah) Mays, both of Erie, and Dale R. (Linda) Mays of Girard; eight grandchildren: Korey MacIsaac, Kristopher MacIsaac, Garrett Mays, Natalie Mays, Jennifer Minski, Ryan Mays, Bradley Mays, and Scott Mays; 16 great grandchildren; her two very best friends, Carol Hall and Mary Wolf; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main St., Girard on Thursday from 4 p.m. until the time of service at 7 p.m. Burial will be at a later date, in Girard Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Great Lakes Hospice, 1700 Peach St., Suite 244l, Erie, PA 16501, and A.F. Dobler Hose & Ladder, 37 Walnut St., Girard, PA 16417.

Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 20, 2019
