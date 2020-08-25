Dora Magagnotti Couse, age 88, of Erie, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020. She was born in Seminole, Pa., on March 4, 1932, daughter of the late Louis and Elizabeth Stello Magagnotti.
Dora was a graduate of Redbank Valley High School in New Bethlehem, Pa., and was previously employed at the General Telephone Company. She was an active member of the Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church. She was a homemaker and loved flower gardening and cooking.
In addition to her parents, Dora was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde James Couse, whom she married on April 11, 1953; four brothers, John, Elmo, Silvio and Rudolph; and one sister, Irene Bowman.
She is survived by five children, David Couse (Janet) of Clifton Park, N.Y., Mark Couse (Karen) of North East, Lisa Yager (James) of Northville, Mich., Brian Couse (Carla) of Sherman, N.Y., and Kevin Couse (Tracy) of Harborcreek; 11 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Faith Lutheran Church, on Thursday from 11 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at 1 p.m. conducted by Rev. Jean Kuebler. Interment will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Lutheran Church, 5414 East Lake Road, Erie, PA 16511 or Shriners Hospital for Children
, 1645 West 8th Street, Erie, PA 16505.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.