1956-2019
Doreen K. McKean Wishnok, age 63, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 13, 2019, after a long courageous battle with ovarian cancer. She was born on April 12, 1956 in Erie, Pa., to John and Evelyn McKean.
Doreen loved to nurture all things; enjoying gardening, (including extreme pumpkin growing with her husband), cooking for family and friends, and sharing her skills with making celebratory cakes for many. Another amazing talent she shared with others was her love of sewing. Her greatest passion in life was being a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She especially enjoyed time with her grandchildren; boating, fishing, gardening or just spending a quiet, special moment.
"A beautiful life that came to an end, she died as she lived, everyone's friend. In our hearts a memory will always be kept, of one we loved, and will never forget."
In addition to her parents, Doreen was preceded in death by her son, Scott, an infant daughter, a sister Cheryl McKean and a brother Gary McKean.
She is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, Paul Wishnok; her two sons, Paul (Jennifer) Wishnok and Peter (Maria) Wishnok; her "adoptive stepsons" Brian Raygor and John Crane and her much beloved grandchildren, Miranda, Malea, Riley, Laina and Colin. She also leaves behind her sister, Cathy (Gene) Seip, brothers John and Ron McKean and several nieces, nephews and friends. All that she loved and touched deeply.
Doreen was a nurse, a healer, an angel, loving and caring for all that entered her circle. With knowing this, it is no surprise that she has requested that plants or flowers not be sent to the funeral home or her home. She wished that donations be gifted to her grandson's surgery fund, c/o Peter Wishnok at 4128 Hoyt Street, Erie, PA 16510.
Please join us to celebrate this amazing life that we have been privileged to be a part of. The family also requests that those attending the visitation and services wear something reflecting teal to honor Doreen's favorite color.
Friends may call at the Burton Wintergreen Funeral Home, 2532 Norcross Road, on Tuesday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. and are invited to attend a service there on Wednesday at 11 a.m., Pastor Al Detter officiating.
Burial will be at Mary, Queen of Peace Cemetery.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 15, 2019