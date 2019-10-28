Home

Garr Funeral Home
459 East 12th Street
Erie, PA 16503
(814) 452-4079
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Second Baptist Church
757 E. 26th Street
Erie, PA
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Second Baptist Church
757 E. 26th Street
Erie, PA
Dorian Cornell Buckner Jr.


1984 - 2019
Dorian Cornell Buckner Jr. Obituary
Dorian Cornell Buckner, Jr., "Snori," 35, of Erie, Pa., passed away on October 21, 2019, at Saint Vincent Hospital. He was born on April 27, 1984, to Natalie Steele and Dorian Buckner, Sr., of Erie, Pa.

Dorian graduated from Strong Vincent High School. He studied at Edinboro University for "2 seconds" (in his voice). He was a loving father of his two boys Dorian III and Da-Nori Buckner. He was an upcoming, rising star. He was a comedian and singer and was a member of the band, Sadojela. Snori brought life to all around him.

He is survived by his over protective sisters, Deawn and Latiesha Buckner of Erie, and nieces and nephews, Kharion, Jaheim, Jakiah, Shaheer, Rashai, Keannah, Lucas, Renard, and Kymeir, whom he loved. He also left behind his beloved fiancé, Tennisha Quinn, a best friend/brother, DeAris Buckner, and a Godmother, Yevette Arrington.

Dorian was a fly guy with a bright smile. We are going to miss you.

Relatives and friends may call Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Second Baptist Church, 757 E. 26th Street, Erie, PA 16504, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 12:00 p.m., with the Prophet Darren T. Peoples, of Omega Harvest Ministries of Erie, Pa., officiating. Burial will be in Erie Cemetery. Professional arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, Inc., 459 East 12th Street, Erie, PA 16503. Please send condolences to garrdavisfuneralhome.com.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 28, 2019
