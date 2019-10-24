|
Doris A. Wheaton, age 90, passed peacefully from this life to the next, at home in Erie, on Saturday, October 19, 2019. She spent her final days uniting her loved ones as they shared in telling stories of fond memories while enjoying each other's company together at her side. She was born in Erie, on April 6, 1929, a daughter to the late Frank and Mabel McGrath.
Doris graduated from Wesleyville High School, and later worked 25 years for the Erie Times News until her retirement in 1991. A devout Catholic, she was a parishioner at Saint James RC Church. She loved cooking and baking; her pies and cookies especially were well loved by her family and friends. A natural born caregiver, Doris was always looking out for family, friends, neighbors, and animals.
She shared her life for 63 years alongside her late husband, Bernard "Bud" Wheaton.
Doris is survived by her daughter, Sandy Menzel; her two granddaughters, Monica (Bill) Fuller and Kristan Menzel; her two great-granddaughters, Eleanor and Vivienne Fuller; her son-in-law, Karl Menzel; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Frances McGrath; and her three brothers, John, Paul, and Hugh McGrath.
Doris will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed for so many things: her nurturing spirit and generosity, her sense of humor, the unapologetic way she had of always speaking her mind (even when it got her in trouble), her comfortable, warm, and constant home, her green thumb and beautiful violets, meals shared together in her kitchen where there was always somehow enough room for everyone, and the unique way she made everyone she loved feel special.
A special "thank you" from her family goes to Doris' special friends, Carol, Pat, Susie, and Missy for all their love and support. Many thanks also goes to Aseracare Hospice and Senior Helpers for their kind service.
Friends are invited to attend a gathering at St. James R.C. Church, 2635 Buffalo Road, on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass there at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ANNA Shelter, 1555 E. 10th Street, Erie, PA 16511, or to Aseracare Hospice, PO Box 944, Waterford, PA 16441. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 24, 2019