|
|
Dr. Doris Ann Larsen Snell was born in New York City on November 27, 1924.
She was preceded in death by her husband Bob "Mo" Snell and her sister Marylin Kenyon of Phoenix, Arizona.
She is survived by her sons David Par and Richard Harvey, David's wife, Kym, and Harvey's partner, Annie Morris.
Doris began her lifelong love of performing when she starred with her father, Fred Larsen, on the vaudeville stage when she was four years old. Her family moved to Erie in 1941.
Education was one of her many passions. She received her BA in English from Allegheny College and later earned her teaching credentials. She taught at Academy High School in the Erie School District while she earned her Masters in Speech Communications from Edinboro University, where she became a professor of Speech Communications. She earned a Ph.D. from the Penn State and Walden Universities in 1979.
As a classroom teacher, she saw the opportunity to effect change in the Erie educational system through serving on the Erie School Board and becoming a founding member of the Citizens for Better Schools organization. Always a vocal advocate, she made it a point to visit every school in the district each year.
While teaching at Edinboro, she established many long relationships with her students and developed the heralded performance program, "Edinboro Off the Page." For many years she piloted school vans full of talented students to county-wide appreciative audiences.
After retiring in 1989, she continued to be involved in her lifelong commitment to education through her work with the Neighborhood Art House, helping students write and illustrate a children's book, Fierce the Frog. In that year her self-created ageless troop of readers theater performers began their mission to bring the world of art and drama to schools and organizations through performing arts. They entertained audiences of all ages for many years.
An adventurous world traveler, she sailed on the Queen Mary...rode elephants in India...viewed wildlife in the Galapagos...slept in tree tops in Africa and drove young her sons in her Ford Falcon across deserts...up mountains...into caverns and to every point of interest she sighted on a car trip across America. She gave lectures after being sent by the Erie community to examine the plight of women in India.
"Mrs Full Charge," as she referred to herself, was the spark of many creative endeavors beginning with the development of the Lincoln Avenue Variety Show in the late 50s and early 60s. She organized neighborhood performances for children to the delight of their parents, neighbors and peers. She performed in countless shows on the main stage at the Erie Play House as well as working behind the scenes as the person every director called on to coach foreign accents. She was the first recipient of the Dr. Doris Snell Award, which annually honors educators for theatrical and educational excellence.
She was a talented musician, choir director, artist and cook, a flamboyant entertainer, a sharp witted, tough, intelligent, gifted woman who threw herself into projects with a gusto everyone around marveled at and appreciated.
Memorials can be made in her honor to the Erie Play House.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 25, 2019