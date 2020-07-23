1/1
Doris D. Mayo Randolph
1924 - 2020
Doris D. Mayo Randolph, age 96, of Harborcreek, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Barnabas Court at Brevillier Village, where she resided for nine years.

She was born in Lachine, Quebec, Canada on February 22, 1924, daughter of the late Albert and Alice Rogers.

Doris was a keypunch operator at Hammermill Paper Company until her retirement. She was an active participant of the Red Hatters and the St. James Senior Group. Doris was a beloved resident at Barnabas Court, where everyone knew her, and at Halloween, she would dress as a witch. In her honor, everyone there will dress as a witch this coming Halloween.

Doris is survived by three sons, Ross Mayo (Wendy Shadduck), Blake Mayo (Andi) and Brian Mayo; one brother, Buddy Rogers; five grandchildren, Keith (Tina Anderson), Erin Grimes, Darren Mayo (Cara), Sarah Deak (Zolton) and Alanna Mayo; seven great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Percy Mayo; her second husband, Ken Randolph; one son, Glenn Mayo; daughters-in-law, Vanessa and Trisha Mayo; and seven brothers and sisters.

Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd. on Friday from 4 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at 7:30 p.m., conducted by Deacon Chuck Adamczyk.

To attend Doris' funeral virtually, please logon to www.dusckasfuneralhome.com at the time of the service and click on the link in Doris' obituary. Private interment will be held. All CDC guidelines that pertain to the COVID-19 pandemic will be observed.

Memorials may be made to Brevillier Village, 5416 East Lake Rd., Erie, PA 16511, or a local charity of one's choice.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:30 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
JUL
24
Funeral service
07:30 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Memories & Condolences
July 23, 2020
Rest in peace dear Doris. Your family and friends will miss you but we are praying you love your new home and are resting in the arms of Jesus and laughing with the angels. Darleen and David Wilkinson
Darleen M Wilkinson
