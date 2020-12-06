This should not have happened this way. Doris "Dodie" Swavey, age 91, of Erie, who was quarantined at a local nursing home went home to be with the Lord on Friday, December 4, 2020. Dodie was born during the outbreak of the Great Depression.
She died in a room, not her own, while being cared for by great, compassionate healthcare workers who unfortunately needed to be dressed in confusing and frightening attire. Dodie died from complications of COVID-19; therefore, she could not be surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Meadville on August 13, 1929, a daughter of the late Harley J. and Mabel Slocum Morris.
Dodie graduated from Meadville High School.
She was an antique collector and enjoyed sewing. Dodie was a loving mother and grandmother. She loved much and didn't expect anything in return. She will be remembered as the best self-deprecating grandmother ever!
She was a life member of Lakewood United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Bernard "Bernie" Swavey in 2005 and her sister, Joanne Stallard.
Dodie is survived by her children, Steven (Barb) Swavey of Erie, Suzanne (Tom) Miller of Pittsburgh, Sandra (Bill) Lorei of Erie and Shawn (Chelly) Swavey of Springboro, Ohio; and her two older siblings, Marjorie Newton of Long Island, N.Y. and Richard (Anne) Morris of Meadville. She is further survived by eight grandchildren, Sara (Jim) Weiss, Mimi Swavey, all of Erie, Ryan (Jackie) Miller of Pittsburgh, Kelly Miller of Pittsburgh, Steve Swavey of Erie and Jake, Allan and Erika Swavey of Springboro, Ohio; as well as six great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Due to Covid, a celebration of life will take place next year. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Burton Quinn Scott at West Ridge, 3801 W. 26th, St. Erie.
Private burial will be at Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Lakewood United Methodist Church, 3856 W. 10th St., Erie, PA 16505.
The family would like to thank the staff at Pleasant Ridge Manor for their love and care this past year.
Condolences can be sent to www.Burtonfuneralhomes.com
.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.