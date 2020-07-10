Doris E. (Jones) Malone, age 91, of Erie, passed away at Pleasant Ridge Manor in Girard, on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, after a long illness.
She was the beloved wife of John Malone, Sr., who preceded her in death in 1984.
She had worked at Ecoma and Marx Toys, but spent her later years as a homemaker. She loved spending time with her family.
Left to treasure her memories are her son, John H. Malone, Jr. and his wife Yolanda; her daughter, Michelle Hannah and her husband Carl; and her grandchildren, John Malone III (Julie), Kenneth MacNabb, Dawn Fromknecht (Steve), Stephen Malone (Amanda), Jonathan Summers, and Dakota Summers. Also surviving are many great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Deborah Malone MacNabb Novak; her grandson, Jeremy Malone; her great-granddaughter, Ruth Ann Malone; her son-in-law, Frank Summers; and her siblings.
Special thanks goes to Dr. Wick and the Unit A staff of Pleasant Ridge Manor.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Askins Cremation Funeral Services, 8354 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16509, is assisting with arrangements.
