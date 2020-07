Doris E. (Jones) Malone, age 91, of Erie, passed away at Pleasant Ridge Manor in Girard, on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, after a long illness.She was the beloved wife of John Malone, Sr., who preceded her in death in 1984.She had worked at Ecoma and Marx Toys, but spent her later years as a homemaker. She loved spending time with her family.Left to treasure her memories are her son, John H. Malone, Jr. and his wife Yolanda; her daughter, Michelle Hannah and her husband Carl; and her grandchildren, John Malone III (Julie), Kenneth MacNabb, Dawn Fromknecht (Steve), Stephen Malone (Amanda), Jonathan Summers, and Dakota Summers. Also surviving are many great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Deborah Malone MacNabb Novak; her grandson, Jeremy Malone; her great-granddaughter, Ruth Ann Malone; her son-in-law, Frank Summers; and her siblings.Special thanks goes to Dr. Wick and the Unit A staff of Pleasant Ridge Manor.A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.Askins Cremation Funeral Services, 8354 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16509, is assisting with arrangements.Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits