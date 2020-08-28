Doris E. Sherman, age 89, of Conneaut, Ohio, was called home to be with her Lord and Savior, on Thursday morning, August 27, 2020, at The Villa at the Lake, where she had been residing. She was formerly a resident of East Springfield.
Doris was born in Springfield Township, Pa., on May 22, 1931, the daughter of the late Ralph L. and Maude E. (Hammond) Fails. She was the last sibling of the family remaining. She had two sisters: Esther Krans, and Lois Whitney and four brothers: Leon, Harry, Rolland, and Ralph Fails, Jr., who had all preceded her in death.
Doris married her first husband, Louis R. Perry and he died on October 16, 1984 and then she found love again with Edward "Pete" T. Sherman and they were married on May 6, 1995. He died on June 14, 2007.
Doris worked for 25 years with the Elementary School at the Northwestern School District. She also taught remedial reading and was the reading coordinator for eight years in the Conneaut Schools where she also coordinated Teacher Workshops. She was a member of the Federated Church where she also held workshops to educate Christian churches on both the local and state levels. Her ideas were published in International teachers magazines. She also created her own teaching materials and passed them on to other educators and some are still being used today. She was a retired Director of the Springfield Senior Center. She was involved in the church ministries with the Prayer chain lines, religious education workshops, missionary work and Encounter Trips and was a real world traveler. She was also a member of the Springfield Women's Club. When she wasn't traveling and teaching, she was spending time and enjoying her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Doris is survived by her daughter, Connie K. Miller (David C.) of Conneaut Township, Pa. and her son, David R. Perry (Joann) of N. Kingsville, Ohio, her sister-in-law, Laura Fails, wife of Ralph Fails, Jr., and ten grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
Friends and family are invited to call at the Jean Evans Thompson Funeral Home, at 11883 Main Street, East Springfield, Pa., on Sunday, August 30, 2020 from 1 to 4 p.m. A Celebration of Life Service will be celebrated on Monday at a time to be announced at the Federated Church. Doris will be laid to rest in Springfield Cemetery. Please light a candle in remembrance or leave a condolence at www.jeanevansthompsonfh.com
Memorial donations may be made to either the Federated Church or to the Erie City Mission.
