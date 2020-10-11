1/1
Doris F. Young Bressler
1921 - 2020
Together Again

Doris F. Young Bressler, age 99, of Summit Twp., passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Holyoke, Mass. on July 16, 1921, the daughter of the late Constant and Irene (Creary) Young.

She graduated from Holyoke High School and the Chamberlain School of Design. Doris was a life member of the Hamot Aid Society, serving as president for a number of years. She loved gardening, nature and was very active in the conservation of wildlife.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 75 years, Clarke S. "Doc" Bressler, Jr. in 2016; one brother, Donald C. Young in 1982 and one great-granddaughter, Lucy Marlett.

Doris is survived by her two children; Dr. Bruce Bressler (Kazuko) of Green Bay, Wisc. and Constance Farrell (Jack) of Erie; three grandchildren: Scott Bressler (Dalena), Nicole Marlett (Drew) and Amy Leonard (Dan); and six great-grandchildren: Jack, Megan, Sophie and Natalie Marlett and Ryan and Matthew Leonard. She will be greatly missed by her family.

Private services for the family were conducted by the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. 4216 Sterrettania Rd., Erie, PA 16506.

The family wishes to thank Interim Health Care and specifically her aides: Heidi, Kim, Melisa, Faduma, Tina, and Reva, also Interim Health Care Hospice of NW PA and Dr. James Lin.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
4216 Sterrettania Road
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-7656
