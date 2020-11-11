1/1
Doris H. Mangine
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris H. Mangine, 90, formerly of Shadyside Avenue, Lakewood, died Sunday, November 8, 2020.

She was born August 25, 1930, in Mount Jewett, Pa., a daughter of the late Harry and Mollie Lester Kaltenbach.

Prior to her retirement she was employed by Lutheran Social Services as Director of Housekeeping.

Surviving are four children Michael (Mary) Mangine III of Frewsburg, Cheryl (James) Uhrmacher of Erie, Pa., John (Susan) Mangine of Lakewood and Carol (Robert) Morrison of Randolph; seven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; two sisters Shirley (Douglas) Morley of Randolph and Mary Housewerth of Lebanon, Pa. and by the Russo family who "adopted" the Mangines so long ago and made them family.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Michael Mangine, Jr. who died July 22, 2005; two brothers; and two sisters.

A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Visitation will not be observed.

Memorials may be made to Chautauqua Hospice and Palliative Care, 20 W. Fairmount Avenue, Lakewood, NY 14750.

You may leave words of condolence at www.lindfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved