Doris H. Mangine, 90, formerly of Shadyside Avenue, Lakewood, died Sunday, November 8, 2020.
She was born August 25, 1930, in Mount Jewett, Pa., a daughter of the late Harry and Mollie Lester Kaltenbach.
Prior to her retirement she was employed by Lutheran Social Services as Director of Housekeeping.
Surviving are four children Michael (Mary) Mangine III of Frewsburg, Cheryl (James) Uhrmacher of Erie, Pa., John (Susan) Mangine of Lakewood and Carol (Robert) Morrison of Randolph; seven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; two sisters Shirley (Douglas) Morley of Randolph and Mary Housewerth of Lebanon, Pa. and by the Russo family who "adopted" the Mangines so long ago and made them family.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Michael Mangine, Jr. who died July 22, 2005; two brothers; and two sisters.
A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Visitation will not be observed.
Memorials may be made to Chautauqua Hospice and Palliative Care, 20 W. Fairmount Avenue, Lakewood, NY 14750.
You may leave words of condolence at www.lindfuneralhome.com
.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.