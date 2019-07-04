Home

Garr Funeral Home
459 East 12th Street
Erie, PA 16503
(814) 452-4079
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Garr Funeral Home
459 East 12th Street
Erie, PA 16503
Service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
Garr Funeral Home
459 East 12th Street
Erie, PA 16503
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Stanislaus Church
Doris Inter


1929 - 2019
Doris Inter Obituary
On Monday, July 1, 2019, Doris Inter passed away very peacefully, at UPMC Hamot, following a brief illness at the age of 89.

She was the daughter of the late Frank L. and Celia (Mojzesz) Inter, born on August 27, 1929, in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Doris graduated from St. Benedict Academy in 1947. Following her graduation, she went to work as an executive secretary at General Electric Company, where she worked for 44 years, retiring in 1990. Following her retirement from GE, she began as a volunteer in the St. Vincent Hospital Gift Shop, where she worked every Monday morning for 29 years.

Doris loved to share her time and talents with everyone she met. She was a gifted seamstress, and loved to make crafts, especially knitting and crocheting. She was a lifetime member of St. Stanislaus Parish, where she was a member of The Women Society, The Care and Concern Committee and The Prayer Shawl Ministry. She was a woman of deep faith and prayer; she faithfully attended the Saturday morning mass at the House of Prayer, for many years.

Doris was preceded in death by her brother, Ronald Inter, and her sister-in-law, Marie (Dudenhoefer) Inter.

She is survived by her niece, Michele Inter, her very good friend, Miss Ina Ring, the Kevin Sova family of Richmond, Va. and several cousins. In addition, she was considered to be a part of the Dudenhoefer family and is survived by Rosemary (Dudenhoefer) Hoyt, Lee Dudenhoefer, John and Dorothy Dudenhoefer, Paul and Pat Dudenhofer and many honorary nieces and nephews, with whom she shared a special bond.

Her family and friends would like to thank the staff of the Medical ICU for showing her great kindness and caring during her last days.

Relatives and friends may call at the Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, Inc., 459 East 12th Street, Erie, PA 16503, on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Services will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. followed by a funeral mass at 11:00 a.m. at St. Stanislaus Church. Burial will be in Trinity Cemetery. Memorials maybe made to St. Stanislaus Parish, 516 East 13th Street, Erie, PA 16503, St. Martin Center, 1701 Parade St., Erie, PA 16503, or L'Arche Erie, 3745 West 12th Street, Erie, PA 16505. Please send condolences to garrdavisfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 4, 2019
