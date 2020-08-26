1/1
Doris Jean Feeney
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris Jean Feeney, 89, a resident of St. Mary's Home East, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 24, 2020 at St. Vincent Health Center. She was born in Washington Township in Westmoreland County on January 10, 1931, a daughter of the late Robert and Florence Beighley Feeney.

Doris graduated from Washington Township High School in 1949 and worked at the Beighley Market for over 30 years before retiring in 1988. Following retirement, she worked at the Lower Burrell Shop and Save for 11 years. She was a member of Belle Valley Presbyterian Church, the Mercy Hilltop Center and the TOPS Club. She loved music.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, R. David, Colin and Gerald Feeney; and one aunt, Irene Beighley.

Survivors include her brother, Thomas Feeney of Erie, and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 10 a.m. until the time of services there at 12 noon. Burial will be private in Laurel Hill Cemetery. All Erie County Covid-19 safety guidelines will be adhered to.

Memorial contributions can be made to a charity of one's choice.

Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Schmidt Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
27
Service
12:00 PM
Schmidt Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 824-5000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schmidt Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved