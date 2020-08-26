Doris Jean Feeney, 89, a resident of St. Mary's Home East, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 24, 2020 at St. Vincent Health Center. She was born in Washington Township in Westmoreland County on January 10, 1931, a daughter of the late Robert and Florence Beighley Feeney.
Doris graduated from Washington Township High School in 1949 and worked at the Beighley Market for over 30 years before retiring in 1988. Following retirement, she worked at the Lower Burrell Shop and Save for 11 years. She was a member of Belle Valley Presbyterian Church, the Mercy Hilltop Center and the TOPS Club. She loved music.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, R. David, Colin and Gerald Feeney; and one aunt, Irene Beighley.
Survivors include her brother, Thomas Feeney of Erie, and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 10 a.m. until the time of services there at 12 noon. Burial will be private in Laurel Hill Cemetery. All Erie County Covid-19 safety guidelines will be adhered to.
Memorial contributions can be made to a charity of one's choice
.