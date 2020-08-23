Doris L. Jacquel Myers, age 97, of Harborcreek Township, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020. She was born in Erie, on June 18, 1923, daughter of the late John B. and Esther Wiser Jacquel.
Doris was employed by the General Electric Co. and was a member of Our Lady of Mercy Church. She had a lifelong appreciation for the water of Lake Erie, enjoying fishing and spending time at the cottage with family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David E. Myers; and two brothers, Robert and John Jacquel.
She is survived by a daughter, Deborah E. Strong (Scott) of Rochester, N.Y.; two grandchildren, Timothy and Jonathan Strong; two nieces; and two nephews.
Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Mercy Church, on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. conducted by Doris' nephew, Rev. John Jacquel. All CDC guidelines that pertain to the COVID-19 pandemic will be observed. A private interment will be held at St. Gregory Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc. Memorial contributions may be made to Brevillier Village, 5416 East Lake Road, Erie, PA 16511, or Our Lady of Mercy Church, 837 Bartlett Road, Harborcreek, PA 16421.
