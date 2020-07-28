Doris L. (Stiffler) McDonald, 87, of Cranesville, died Sunday, July 26, at Walnut Creek Health Care & Rehabilitation Center.
She was born, August 1, 1932 in Cranesville, a daughter of the late Sidney and Lucille (Lawrence) Stiffler.
Doris was raised and educated in the Albion area, graduating from Albion Area High School in 1950. Following high school she worked at the Kennedy Hardware Store in Cranesville, the Maple Drive-In on Route 18, also the Keystone Truck Stop in Springfield Township, EMSCO in Girard, Conneaut Die Cast and most recently Rolling Fields Elder Care Community, retiring from there in 1994. During her retirement years, she was also employed at LCNI Nursing Services in East Springfield. as a caregiver.
Doris enjoyed crossword puzzles, card games, bowling, Cleveland Indians, and Pittsburgh Pirate games with her husband, blue grass music, Marty Robbins, but most of all she loved her family. Her infectious smile and laughter will be missed by all who knew her.
She will be greatly missed by her family, which include her husband, Roy W. McDonald, whom she married on December 29, 1956 in Girard; daughters, Bonnie Aranyos (Andrew), Sharon Olesnanik (Mark), Roxanne Allen (Craig), Terri Holmes (Charles), and Darlene Smith; a son, John "John Boy" McDonald (Belinda); a brother, Maurice "Mac" Stiffler; 16 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; many great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Carol Taylor and granddaughter, McKenzie Allen.
Friends are invited to attend a Graveside Service on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at the Hope Cemetery in Wellsburg.
Memorials are suggested to the Cranesville Volunteer Fire Dept., 9920 Meadville St., Cranesville, PA 16410 or to the West County Paramedic Association, 6852 Meadville, Rd., Girard, PA 16417.
