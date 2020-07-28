1/1
Doris L. (Stiffler) McDonald
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris L. (Stiffler) McDonald, 87, of Cranesville, died Sunday, July 26, at Walnut Creek Health Care & Rehabilitation Center.

She was born, August 1, 1932 in Cranesville, a daughter of the late Sidney and Lucille (Lawrence) Stiffler.

Doris was raised and educated in the Albion area, graduating from Albion Area High School in 1950. Following high school she worked at the Kennedy Hardware Store in Cranesville, the Maple Drive-In on Route 18, also the Keystone Truck Stop in Springfield Township, EMSCO in Girard, Conneaut Die Cast and most recently Rolling Fields Elder Care Community, retiring from there in 1994. During her retirement years, she was also employed at LCNI Nursing Services in East Springfield. as a caregiver.

Doris enjoyed crossword puzzles, card games, bowling, Cleveland Indians, and Pittsburgh Pirate games with her husband, blue grass music, Marty Robbins, but most of all she loved her family. Her infectious smile and laughter will be missed by all who knew her.

She will be greatly missed by her family, which include her husband, Roy W. McDonald, whom she married on December 29, 1956 in Girard; daughters, Bonnie Aranyos (Andrew), Sharon Olesnanik (Mark), Roxanne Allen (Craig), Terri Holmes (Charles), and Darlene Smith; a son, John "John Boy" McDonald (Belinda); a brother, Maurice "Mac" Stiffler; 16 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; many great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Carol Taylor and granddaughter, McKenzie Allen.

Friends are invited to attend a Graveside Service on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at the Hope Cemetery in Wellsburg.

Memorials are suggested to the Cranesville Volunteer Fire Dept., 9920 Meadville St., Cranesville, PA 16410 or to the West County Paramedic Association, 6852 Meadville, Rd., Girard, PA 16417.

To send condolences visit edderfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edder Funeral Home
309 Main Street
Girard, PA 16417
(814) 774-4306
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Edder Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved