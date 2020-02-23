|
Doris M. Becker, age 95, originally from Erie, Pa., passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020, in California.
She was born in Erie, the oldest daughter of Lloyd and Gladys Hines Hollister.
Doris worked for many years as the bookkeeper for a family business and retired from the Nutrition and Food Science Department at San Jose State University in San Jose, California. She loved cooking, baking and gardening, and loved even more sharing it with others.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank (Guy) Becker, one sister, Donna Knepp and a brother, Lloyd F. Hollister.
She is survived by seven sisters, Violet Ditrich, Lois Emler, Joyce King, Joan Eaton, Barbara Gido and Linda Chromik and two children, Lynn Proudler and David Becker, five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
