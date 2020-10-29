Doris M. Volk Seachrist, age 94, of Erie, formerly of Lake City, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at her residence.
Doris was born in Erie on June 1, 1926, daughter of the late Herbert and A. Elizabeth Habenicht Volk.
After attending Hicksville High School in Long Island, N.Y., Doris returned to Erie and worked as an Inspector for Marx Toys for eighteen years. She married her former husband, Richard C. Seachrist, in 1947, and celebrated 59 years together.
Doris was an active member of St. John's Lutheran Church for many years. She was a fifty-year member of the Albion Chapter No. 22 Order of the Eastern Star. She loved gardening, reading and playing Scrabble.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; a daughter, Susan Seachrist; and a brother, Raymond Volk.
Doris is survived by her daughter, Sharyn Roberts (David) with whom she resided; granddaughters, Christina Cannata (Vincent), of Aurora, Ohio, Lynda Roberts of Hamilton, Ohio, Bethany Spinelli (Christopher), of Lawrence Park, Adria Comi (Steven), of Jacksonville, Ark., and Bobbi Jo Roberts (fiancé Alexander Harkleroad), of Indiana, Pa.; a grandson, David Roberts Jr., of Fairbanks, Alaska; and nine great-grandchildren.
Friends may call at Scott Funeral Home, 2104 Myrtle St., Erie, on Friday, October 30th from 3-6 p.m. and are invited to a graveside service at Erie Cemetery, Section 14 on Saturday at 1 p.m. officiated by Pastor Erik Young, of St. John's Lutheran Church. The service will be live-streamed on the Burton Quinn Scott Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BurtonFuneralHomesandCrematoryInc
.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all CDC guidelines will be followed including wearing masks, social distancing and capacity limits.
Memorials may be made to the Flower Fund at St. John's Lutheran Church, 2216 Peach St., Erie, PA 16502.
.