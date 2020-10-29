1/1
Doris M. Volk Seachrist
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris M. Volk Seachrist, age 94, of Erie, formerly of Lake City, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at her residence.

Doris was born in Erie on June 1, 1926, daughter of the late Herbert and A. Elizabeth Habenicht Volk.

After attending Hicksville High School in Long Island, N.Y., Doris returned to Erie and worked as an Inspector for Marx Toys for eighteen years. She married her former husband, Richard C. Seachrist, in 1947, and celebrated 59 years together.

Doris was an active member of St. John's Lutheran Church for many years. She was a fifty-year member of the Albion Chapter No. 22 Order of the Eastern Star. She loved gardening, reading and playing Scrabble.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; a daughter, Susan Seachrist; and a brother, Raymond Volk.

Doris is survived by her daughter, Sharyn Roberts (David) with whom she resided; granddaughters, Christina Cannata (Vincent), of Aurora, Ohio, Lynda Roberts of Hamilton, Ohio, Bethany Spinelli (Christopher), of Lawrence Park, Adria Comi (Steven), of Jacksonville, Ark., and Bobbi Jo Roberts (fiancé Alexander Harkleroad), of Indiana, Pa.; a grandson, David Roberts Jr., of Fairbanks, Alaska; and nine great-grandchildren.

Friends may call at Scott Funeral Home, 2104 Myrtle St., Erie, on Friday, October 30th from 3-6 p.m. and are invited to a graveside service at Erie Cemetery, Section 14 on Saturday at 1 p.m. officiated by Pastor Erik Young, of St. John's Lutheran Church. The service will be live-streamed on the Burton Quinn Scott Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BurtonFuneralHomesandCrematoryInc.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all CDC guidelines will be followed including wearing masks, social distancing and capacity limits.

Memorials may be made to the Flower Fund at St. John's Lutheran Church, 2216 Peach St., Erie, PA 16502.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Calling hours
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Scott Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
31
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Erie Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Scott Funeral Home
2104 Myrtle Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 452-4900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Scott Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved