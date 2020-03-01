|
|
On Sunday, February 23, 2020, Doris Patricia "Patti" Palmieri, resident of Belleair, Fla., passed away at the age of 89.
Born in Erie, Pa., in 1930, Patti married Leo D. Palmieri in 1950. Together they would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in August of this year. Their marriage was an example of commitment, dedication and living proof of their pledge to love one another unconditionally. They lived in numerous states including Pennsylvania, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Arizona and Florida.
Patti enjoyed cooking, crocheting, gardening and playing bridge.
She is survived by her husband, Leo D. Palmieri, her children, David Palmieri (Gloria), Debbie Arfman (Dale), and Doreen Cassidy (Patrick) and five grandsons, Anthony Palmieri, Chad Walls, Ryan Walls, Tyler Arfman and Patrick "PJ" Cassidy and four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by brothers, Edward Potthoff (Martha deceased), Donald Potthoff (Gerry) and Robert Potthoff (Shirley deceased), sister-in-law, Linda McCaughan Potthoff and many nieces and nephews.
Patti was preceded in death by her parents, Edward C. and Leona (Erickson) Potthoff, brothers, Richard B. Potthoff (Joan) and John V. Potthoff and sisters, Mary Jo Macke (Hank), Toni Madara (Bill), and Betty Jane Jacquel (Vern) and daughter-in-law, Andrea Palmieri.
A private family memorial is being planned.
Memorial contributions can be made to The : www.Alz.org.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 1, 2020