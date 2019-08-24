|
Doris Rhodes, age 84, of Erie, passed away peacefully, on August 19, 2019, at Walnut Creek Nursing Home. Doris was born on February 17, 1935, in Little Rock Arkansas, to John and Nancy Loudd Hanes.
She attended Harleton High School in Texas. She met and married John Rhodes in Fort Worth, Texas.
Doris was a dedicated Jehovah Witness, and an avid reader. She loved to sew, and enjoyed watching Spongebob Squarepants with her family.
Doris is survived by her children, Randy Harris, Roland Rhodes (Helena), John Rhodes Jr., Lee Mullins, Rose Powell (Dan), and Glenn Rhodes. She is further survived by 11 grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, Doris was preceded in death by her stepson, Bruce Wayne Rhodes.
Relatives and friends are invited to call on the family on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. at the Burton Wintergreen Funeral Home, 2532 Norcross Road, Erie.
