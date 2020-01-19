|
|
Dorotha Lorman, age 98, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020, two days before her 99th birthday. Dot was born in Erie on January 18, 1921, daughter of the late Freeman and Luretta Ploss Beebe.
She was preceded in death by her husband George in October 2009; all six of her siblings, Donald Beebe, Carl Beebe, Eleanor Henderson, Charles Beebe, Velma Robinson, and Gerald Beebe; and her grandson, Jeffrey Scott Lorman in 2007.
Survivors include her five children, George (Bette) Lorman, Sue (Ed) Sveda, Dorcas (Al) Palmer, Mike Lorman, and Alison (Daniel) Jones; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
After working as a nurse's aide at the Shriners Hospital for Children, Dorotha and George were married and went on to enjoy 68 years of marriage. In those years, she became known as an excellent cook featuring so many wonderful desserts. She was an accomplished seamstress, did some crocheting, spent other times knitting many sweaters and then, lastly, became a master quilter, having completed 37 quilts, many of which are used by family members today. And of course, her love of books was extraordinary – she was known to read a book a day. Back in the 1980s, she became "Swimmer of the Year" at the Erie "Y".
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Monday from 11 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at 1 p.m. conducted by Pastor Dan Cass of Greenfield Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Lakeside Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Brevillier Village, 5436 East Lake Road, Erie, PA 16511 or Community Nursing Services of North East, North East, PA 16428.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 19, 2020