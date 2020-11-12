Dorothea A. "Daisy" Dibble, 84, of Greene Township, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 9, 2020. She was born in Pittsburgh on August 3, 1936, a daughter of the late Lawrence A. and Helen C. Herron Davis.
Daisy graduated from St. Basil High School and co-owned Dibble Tree Service Inc. for 45 years with her late husband, Jack. She was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church and attended St. Jude Catholic Church. She was a former member of the Greene Township Lioness Club and was a mother and grandmother to many. Daisy was a servant of God and welcomed everyone into her home. She was a hero who lived to help others. Above all, her children and grandchildren were her greatest accomplishment.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, and love of her life, John "Jack" Dibble.
Survivors include three daughters, Donna Lawergren (Craig), Linda Brotherson (Dr. Gary), and Lisa Matthews (Marty), all of Erie; seven grandchildren, Kristen Brotherson Freedman (Chad), Jaclyn Brotherson, Garrett Brotherson (fiancée, Ashley), Jack Matthews, Tara Matthews, Jason Lawergren (Leslie), and Cheri Lawergren; one great-grandson on the way; many nieces and nephews; and too many special people to name.
Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Friday from 1 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. and are invited to a Funeral Mass on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Jude Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. All Erie County Covid-19 guidelines will be adhered to.
Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com
to sign the Book of Memories.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.