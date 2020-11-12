I am so saddened to hear about Daisy passing. Sending sincere, heartfelt condolences and prayers to Lisa and her family. I hold dearly, such fond memories of so many years of the fun times we shared as competitive roller skaters and Daisy was such a wonderful mom and friend to all around her. She will be sadly missed. Sending hugs! Love, Armand, Fran, Pam, Michael and Brian Colegrande

