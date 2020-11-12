1/1
Dorothea A. "Daisy" Dibble
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothea's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothea A. "Daisy" Dibble, 84, of Greene Township, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 9, 2020. She was born in Pittsburgh on August 3, 1936, a daughter of the late Lawrence A. and Helen C. Herron Davis.

Daisy graduated from St. Basil High School and co-owned Dibble Tree Service Inc. for 45 years with her late husband, Jack. She was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church and attended St. Jude Catholic Church. She was a former member of the Greene Township Lioness Club and was a mother and grandmother to many. Daisy was a servant of God and welcomed everyone into her home. She was a hero who lived to help others. Above all, her children and grandchildren were her greatest accomplishment.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, and love of her life, John "Jack" Dibble.

Survivors include three daughters, Donna Lawergren (Craig), Linda Brotherson (Dr. Gary), and Lisa Matthews (Marty), all of Erie; seven grandchildren, Kristen Brotherson Freedman (Chad), Jaclyn Brotherson, Garrett Brotherson (fiancée, Ashley), Jack Matthews, Tara Matthews, Jason Lawergren (Leslie), and Cheri Lawergren; one great-grandson on the way; many nieces and nephews; and too many special people to name.

Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Friday from 1 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. and are invited to a Funeral Mass on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Jude Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. All Erie County Covid-19 guidelines will be adhered to.

Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Calling hours
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Schmidt Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
13
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Schmidt Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
14
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Jude Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 824-5000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schmidt Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 11, 2020
I am so saddened to hear about Daisy passing. Sending sincere, heartfelt condolences and prayers to Lisa and her family. I hold dearly, such fond memories of so many years of the fun times we shared as competitive roller skaters and Daisy was such a wonderful mom and friend to all around her. She will be sadly missed. Sending hugs! Love, Armand, Fran, Pam, Michael and Brian Colegrande
Brian Colegrande
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved