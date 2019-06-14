|
|
Dorothy A. Miliszewski, age 91, of Erie, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at UPMC Hamot.
She was born in Erie, on July 21, 1927, a daughter of the late Roy and Theresa Szumagala Miliszewski.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Theresa Rios.
Dorothy is survived by her brother-in-law Alfred Rios, a niece Linda Mitchell, a nephew Richard Rios and her longtime friends/neighbors Bob and Cathy Strasser.
Dorothy was a life member of St. Ann Church. She retired from the Hammermill Paper Co. in 1998 after over 43 years service.
She loved to sew, was a great cook, enjoyed playing the organ and taking bus trips.
A Funeral Mass at St. Ann Church and burial in Calvary Cemetery were private.
The Mark G. Razanauskas Funeral Home, 701 East Ave., Erie, Pa., handled funeral arrangements.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 14, 2019